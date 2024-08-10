Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, Zacks reports. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 4.2 %

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 1,561,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

