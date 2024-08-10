Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

