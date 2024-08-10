United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 979,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

