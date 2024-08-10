United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.45, for a total value of $1,171,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $330.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.