Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

Shares of Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 4016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 54.43%.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

