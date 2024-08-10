V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $17.40 on Monday. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

