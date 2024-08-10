Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Decreased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

