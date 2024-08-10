Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 232,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $187.05. 211,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

