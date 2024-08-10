Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.05. 211,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

