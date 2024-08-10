Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Calian Group Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.67 million. Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.13.

Shares of CGY stock traded down C$2.29 on Thursday, hitting C$45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.37. The company has a market cap of C$542.73 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Calian Group has a one year low of C$45.15 and a one year high of C$63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

