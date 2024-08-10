Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Alliance Global Partners Forecasts

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Verano in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

VRNOF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 151,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

