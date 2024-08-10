Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,126. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Barclays dropped their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

