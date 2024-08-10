Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $217.70

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.70 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 155.20 ($1.98). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.14), with a volume of 31,087 shares trading hands.

Victoria Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £12,834 ($16,401.28). Insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

