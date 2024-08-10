Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 5.3%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $53.55. Approximately 1,192,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,763,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,596,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,689,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

