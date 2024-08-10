Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) CEO Buys $149,678.17 in Stock

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) CEO Philip D. Moyer acquired 32,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $807.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 808,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vimeo by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 987,923 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

