Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04, Zacks reports. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.20) earnings per share.

Virgin Galactic Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,627. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

