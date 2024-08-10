VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.12 on Thursday. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.04.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 6,312,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $43,318,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,650 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 188,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,529,972 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,269.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

