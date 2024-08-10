W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

