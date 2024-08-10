Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,991,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

