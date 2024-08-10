Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 343,854 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,966,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

