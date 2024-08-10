Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $7.50

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.03. 40,966,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

