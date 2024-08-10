Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WTS traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.51. 247,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,014. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.87 and a 12-month high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

