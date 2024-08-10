Webster Bank N. A. Buys 377 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 263.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $14.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.48. 2,820,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,801. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.