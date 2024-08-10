Webster Bank N. A. Has $120,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 853 shares of the software company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.30. 1,272,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

