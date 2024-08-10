Webster Bank N. A. Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $465,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

