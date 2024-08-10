Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. 983,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

