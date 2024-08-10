Webster Bank N. A. Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 567,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,636. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

