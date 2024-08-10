Webster Bank N. A. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 272,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,257. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.