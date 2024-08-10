Webster Bank N. A. Sells 187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.56. 4,441,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $209.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

