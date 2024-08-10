Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,575,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

