Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on K. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,480. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,267,088. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

