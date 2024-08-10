Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $650.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.76. 5,918,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $787.20 and its 200-day moving average is $834.54. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

