Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target to $74.00

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SWX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 254,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,370,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,117,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.