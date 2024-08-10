Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $693,871.86 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Soderbery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $59.68 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

