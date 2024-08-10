Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:WES traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,734. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
