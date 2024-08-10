Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 14.3%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 21,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 87,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.68. The company has a market cap of C$14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Western Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also invests in real estate projects.

