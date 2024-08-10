Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 3,567,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.