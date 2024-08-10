Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 960,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

