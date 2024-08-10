Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 960,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $63.06.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.