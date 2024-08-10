Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.39

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and traded as low as $7.21. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 17,260 shares traded.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

