WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. WideOpenWest updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 908,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,441. The company has a market cap of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,575,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,335,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

