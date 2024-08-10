William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

