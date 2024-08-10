William Blair Weighs in on nVent Electric plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

