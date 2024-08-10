Wormhole One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.92 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $573.98 million and $47.92 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.20714383 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $22,470,943.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

