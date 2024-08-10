Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 2,486,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $343.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.72. Xeris Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 31st.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

