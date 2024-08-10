Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Given “Buy” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

XPER stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,087. The company has a market cap of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Xperi has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Xperi by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

