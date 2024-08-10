YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. YETI also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 2,681,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. YETI has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

