Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $236,995 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

