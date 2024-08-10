Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $21.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.68 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

View Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.90. 624,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $369.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $337.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.53. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.