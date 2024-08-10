Zacks Research Weighs in on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,046. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

