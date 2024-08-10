Zacks Research Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.50. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.46. 5,716,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in United Airlines by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Airlines by 59.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

